OPP K-9 called in after crash on 401 near Dorchester

A crash on Highway 401 quickly turned into the search for an alleged involved driver.

Emergency responders were called to a collision around 1:15 a.m. Thursday involving an SUV and commercial vehicle in the eastbound lanes, just west of Dorchester.

As they were arriving, police learned that the driver of an SUV that ended up in the ditch, reportedly got out of the vehicle and took off on foot.

The police K-9 unit and emergency response team members were brought in to hunt for a suspect.

No other details have been released at this time.