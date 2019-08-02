

CTV London





OPP are investigating numerous reports across the province of suspicious vehicles and young males believed to be the British Columbia homicide suspects.

Provincial police are working with the RCMP to investigate the reports.

OPP say they cannot confirm any of these sightings are of the suspects, Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19.

Police continue to stress that members of the public should be vigilant about their personal safety at all times.

The suspects are considered dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact PP at 1-888-310-1122 or call 911.

Police ask that the public refrain from posting unconfirmed sightings on social media but rather call them.