OPP issue warning after Glencoe, Ont. resident nearly defrauded in rental property scam

A Glencoe resident was nearly scammed after they attempted to rent a property that was fraudulently listed on a website and was asked to hand over a security deposit, OPP said.

According to a release from Middlesex County OPP, on Feb. 16 at 7:39 p.m., police were dispatched to an address in Glencoe, Southwest Middlesex for the report of a fraud involving housing rentals.

Police said an individual attempted to rent a house in Glencoe, but after completing the initial application, the unknown suspect requested a deposit in order to secure the property.

The investigation reveal that six other properties in the Glencoe area were fraudulently listed on a website, advertising them as available for rent.

The victim did not provide payment to the fraudster.

Middlesex County OPP have a few tips to prevent falling victim to rental scams:

If you are looking to rent an apartment or house, request to meet in person, at the prospective residence

Be suspicious of requests for payment prior to signing a contract, especially those that require you to act immediately

Verify any unsolicited requests before responding or providing personal information. If you feel pressured, hang up or deleted the sender’s profile

“Fraud is a multi-billion dollar per year business and modern, tech savvy, fraudsters will do their best to create confusion and chaos during interactions, leading victims to react impulsively and hand over their money,” OPP said.

Police advise residents that if they or someone they know has fallen victim to a scam, to report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online on the Fraud Reporting System even if a financial loss did not occur.

The investigation continues.