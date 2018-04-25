

OPP are warning people of the dangers of purple heroin after the dangerous drug surfaced in Simcoe.

On Jan.18, police found two men and women in possession of over $30,000 dollars in fentanyl, over $7,000 dollars in cocaine and approximately $3500 in cash.

On Tuesday, Health Canada identified and confirmed the narcotic that police found that day contained heroin, morphine, fentanyl and caarefentanil, otherwise known as purple heroin.

Police warn that carfentanil is suspected to be a hundred times more powerful than fentanyl and 10 thousand times stronger than morphine.

Exposure to purple heroin as small as a grain of salt or two milligrams of powder could be fatal.