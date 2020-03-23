LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police are issuing a warning to parents and caregivers about the dangers of social media and the internet after an 11-year-old was asked to share explicit material online with an unknown person.

Norfolk County police say a parent contacted them after learning that their daughter had shared sexually explicit images and videos with an unknown person through an app on a phone.

Police say there has been an increase in the number of reports of youth being requested to send sexually explicit material over the internet.

Provincial police have not released any further information regarding the case; it is unknown if the person who received the material has been identified.

Police are encouraging parents to “have honest and frank discussions with their kids about what self-peer exploitation is, and explain that the images can often end up somewhere they may not want them to be.”