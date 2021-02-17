LONDON, ONT. -- Provincial police along with the Office of the Chief Coroner are issuing a warning about sitting inside a running vehicle after a young woman was found dead in Ingersoll, Ont.

Police launched a sudden death investigation on Monday after a 20-year-old woman from Bayham was found dead in her car at a Charles Street West parking lot.

Initially the car was reported as suspicious, but when police arrived on scene they found the unresponsive woman inside.

Police say the death is not suspicious and are issuing a safety warning.

People are reminded not to sit in running cars for any extended period of time.

In older vehicles small leaks can develop in the exhaust system leading to a potentially deadly build-up of carbon monoxide.

Carbon monoxide is an odourless, colourless and tasteless gas that can cause headaches, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea and even death.