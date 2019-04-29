

CTV London





A 65-year-old West Perth man is facing a charge after police say the pickup truck he was driving collided with a train east of Mitchell.

Perth OPP and firefighters were called to a pickup-train crash on Road 160.

Police say the pickup was travelling south on Road 160 and a slow-moving train was heading east when the crash happened.

The pickup driver had minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

He is facing a charge of disobey a railway crossing signal, proceed unsafely.

OPP is reminding motorists to obey all railway signs and warning devices, such as lights, bells and gates.

Before proceeding through a crossing, look both ways and listen for approaching trains.

If a train is coming, or railway warning signals are activated, stop behind any gates or stop lines - no closer than five meters away from the nearest rail-and wait for the train to pass, police say.