OPP issue reminder after truck stolen with three pets still inside

Police are reminding drivers not to leave their keys in their car after a pick-up truck was stolen Friday — with three pets left inside.

Norfolk OPP responded to the call just before 2:45 p.m.

The suspect took off with the truck after seeing the keys inside the vehicle.

“Dogs aren’t just dogs, they’re family members. They’re family pets and we just want to put a reminder out there for everyone’s safety to please never leave your vehicle running or leave your keys in the vehicle where it may be stolen,” said OPP West Region acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk. “What people don’t realize is those vehicles can then be used for break and enters, robberies, human trafficking, whatever the case may be.”

Police say the truck and dogs were thankfully found in Brantford later that day.

A similar incident happened in London earlier this week, when a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, with Ontario licence plates AP44762 was stolen along with a couple's1.5-year-old Mastiff-Shepherd mix.

The vehicle and dog have yet to be found. If seen, police ask that you do not approach it and contact them immediately.