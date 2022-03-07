OPP issue arrest warrant after person hurt with 'edged weapon' during alleged weekend altercation

Provincial police are searching for a suspect after a person suffered non life-threatening injuries from an edged weapon over the weekend.

Officers were called to a home on Elijah Road on the Oneida of the Thames First Nation shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday for a disturbance.

An alleged altercation left a 49 year-old injured and was taken to hospital.

Police have yet to located the suspect and an arrest warrant has been issued for Jeremiah Doxtator, 20, of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation. He is charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and fail to comply with a probation order.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call them at 1-888-310-1122.