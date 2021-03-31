Advertisement
OPP investigating suspicious death in Delhi, Ont.
Published Wednesday, March 31, 2021 1:45PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Norfolk OPP are investigating the suspicious death of a 54-year-old man in Delhi, Ont.
Police were called to a King Street West residence around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for an unresponsive man.
He was later pronounced deceased by the attending coroner.
An autopsy will be conducted in Toronto.
Police aren't releasing the man's name until next-of-kin are notified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.