LONDON, ONT. -- Norfolk OPP are investigating the suspicious death of a 54-year-old man in Delhi, Ont.

Police were called to a King Street West residence around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for an unresponsive man.

He was later pronounced deceased by the attending coroner.

An autopsy will be conducted in Toronto.

Police aren't releasing the man's name until next-of-kin are notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.