OPP investigating serious single vehicle collision near Seaforth

Huron County OPP are investigating a serious single vehicle collision that took place west of Seaforth.

At 2:28 a.m. on Sunday, police received reports of the incident on Morrison Line in the Municipality of Huron East.

Two people were taken to hospital by ambulance. One person had significant injuries, according to OPP.

Police said in a post on X that Morrison Line between Mill Road and Roman Road will be closed for a duration of time today for an investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.