LONDON
London

    • OPP investigating serious single vehicle collision near Seaforth

    OPP are on scene of a single vehicle collision west of Seaforth. (Source: West Region OPP/X) OPP are on scene of a single vehicle collision west of Seaforth. (Source: West Region OPP/X)
    Share

    Huron County OPP are investigating a serious single vehicle collision that took place west of Seaforth.

    At 2:28 a.m. on Sunday, police received reports of the incident on Morrison Line in the Municipality of Huron East.

    Two people were taken to hospital by ambulance. One person had significant injuries, according to OPP.

    Police said in a post on X that Morrison Line between Mill Road and Roman Road will be closed for a duration of time today for an investigation.

    Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News