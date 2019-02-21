

CTV London





Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a collision involving a school bus and a car on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to Centre Road and Petty Street around 2:45 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Officials say none of the 11 high school students on the bus at the time were injured.

However, a passenger in the car was reportedly extricated by firefighters and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the investigation into the cause of the crash continues and charges are pending.