LONDON, ONT -- The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit has been called after it was reported to police that a 20-year-old man may have drowned in the Elora Gorge.

Wellington County OPP say they received a report around 4:45 p.m. Sunday that a 20-year-old man was swimming at the Elora Gorge and failed to resurface.

Police, fire, and EMS searched the area off of Wellington Road 18, but the missing man was not found.

Police have not released a name or description of the man and they say they are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story, more to come…