OPP investigating mischief complaint in Lucan, Ont.

A mischief complaint was reported to Middlesex County OPP after an unknown person(s) allegedly threw a can of paint at a car on Spencer Avenue in Lucan, Ont.

The incident happened sometime between 3:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. on April 12, 2023.

Police said video surveillance captured a red vehicle, possibly an SUV, speeding away from the property.

If you have information that could assist with the investigation, please contact the Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.