OPP investigating man's death on Simcoe, Ont. trail
Provincial police are investigating a man's death on a trail in Simcoe, Ont.
Emergency crews were called to a Hendry Street address shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday for a medical complaint.
Officers located a 36-year-old deceased man on the Norfolk Sunrise Trail.
An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.
The Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit continues to investigate.
Police will release more information once it's available.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau meets with NATO leaders on next steps for Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with his fellow NATO leaders at a special summit aimed at finding a path toward ending the fighting in Ukraine.
With recruitment lagging, Canadian military preparing new ethos, dress code
Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) leadership says it hopes a new military ethos and dress code refresh will help address a much-needed culture shift as it struggles to recruit more diverse personnel.
Canada would need to spend up to $25B more per year to meet NATO defence target: PBO
Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux estimates Canada would need to set aside between $20 to 25 billion per year to meet NATO's defence spending target.
Putin says Russia will switch gas sales to rubles for 'unfriendly' countries, including Canada
Russia plans to switch its gas sales to 'unfriendly' countries to rubles, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, responding to a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations over events in Ukraine that he said had destroyed Moscow's trust.
Ex-prosecutor: Trump 'guilty of numerous felony violations'
A prosecutor who had been leading a criminal investigation into Donald Trump before quitting last month said in his resignation letter that he believes the former president is 'guilty of numerous felony violations' and he disagreed with the Manhattan district attorney's decision not to seek an indictment.
Revealed: Here's what the LGBTQ2S+ national monument will look like
Canada will soon have a national monument to honour LGBTQ2S+ communities that features a cloud-shaped, disco-ball inspired structure, as well as stages that can be used for protests and performances, CTV News has learned.
How much could the government's new pharmacare, dental promises cost?
The Liberal government’s deal with the NDP to keep them in power until 2025 comes with promises of a pair of health programs that estimates indicate could cost $13 billion combined per year.
Canadians experience lengthy wait times for passports due to surge in demand
Canadians anxious for international travel are facing some lengthy wait times for passports due to a surge in applications.
Jerry Dias accepted money from COVID-19 rapid test supplier, Unifor alleges
Unifor says former president Jerry Dias engaged in a number of ethical breaches, including accepting $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he promoted to employers of Unifor members, several of whom purchased those test kits.
Kitchener
-
Guelph man travels to Europe to help Ukrainian refugees
A Guelph man has travelled to eastern Europe to help people fleeing the war in Ukraine.
-
Need a refresher? Here's what to do if you get COVID-19 in Ontario right now
As restrictions lift and Ontarians begin to venture outside and congregate more frequently, you may need a refresher on what to do if you are infected or exposed to COVID-19.
-
Fire at Waterloo house prompts road closures
A fire at an abandoned house in Waterloo prompted some road closures Wednesday night.
Windsor
-
Cloudy with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex forecast
Environment Canada says Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex.
-
'A lot to do in a short period of time': Preparing for a new EV battery plant in Windsor, Ont.
There is a lot to do before Windsor-Essex can reap the benefits of Wednesday’s $5-billion investment by European automaker Stellantis and South Korean battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution.
-
IKEA ready to return to Windsor, Ont. Thursday morning
IKEA Canada will open its new design studio inside Devonshire Mall on Thursday.
Barrie
-
Gravenhurst, Ont. fire causes 10K in damages to seasonal home
A fire caused about $10,000 in damages to a seasonal home in Gravenhurst, Ont. on Wednesday.
-
Ontario wastewater testing shows 'sustained increase' in COVID-19 rates
Ontario health officials tracking prevalence of COVID-19 through municipal wastewater testing say they're seeing a 'sustained increase' in the viral signal in a variety of locations.
-
Barrie driver arrested for his behaviour in a drive-thru
Police arrested a young driver in Barrie following his behaviour in a drive-thru on Tuesday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Two men charged after officers smell pot at RIDE check: OPP
Provincial police in northern Ontario seized $67K and charged two men from the GTA after officers conducting an impaired driving check "detected the odour of cannabis emanating from the vehicle."
-
Ontario announces new process for how people will register their car
The Ontario government has announced changes to how new vehicles will be registered when people purchase a car.
-
Jerry Dias accepted money from COVID-19 rapid test supplier, Unifor alleges
Unifor says former president Jerry Dias engaged in a number of ethical breaches, including accepting $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he promoted to employers of Unifor members, several of whom purchased those test kits.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | These are the 8 busiest photo radar cameras in Ottawa
New statistics show Ottawa's eight photo radar cameras issued 80,944 tickets for speeding in 2021.
-
No timeline for when public servants will be back to the office in downtown Ottawa
Mayor Jim Watson made a plea this week for the federal government to send workers back downtown because businesses are suffering and transit ridership is low.
-
Trudeau meets with NATO leaders on next steps for Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with his fellow NATO leaders at a special summit aimed at finding a path toward ending the fighting in Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Ontario wastewater testing shows 'sustained increase' in COVID-19 rates
Ontario health officials tracking prevalence of COVID-19 through municipal wastewater testing say they're seeing a 'sustained increase' in the viral signal in a variety of locations.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured after early morning collision in Etobicoke
A male pedestrian has serious injuries following a collision in Etobicoke Thursday morning, Toronto Paramedics say.
-
Trudeau meets with NATO leaders on next steps for Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with his fellow NATO leaders at a special summit aimed at finding a path toward ending the fighting in Ukraine.
Montreal
-
Disgraced sports writer Jonah Keri sentenced to 21 months in jail for domestic abuse conviction
Disgraced Montreal sports writer Jonah Keri has been sentenced to 21 months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor.
-
Montreal mother told to leave Eaton Centre for breastfeeding infant son
A Montreal mother says she was aghast and embarrassed after being told by a security guard at the Eaton Centre to stop breastfeeding her infant son or she will have to leave the premises.
-
Quebec cutting some subsidies for buying electric vehicles
Tuesday's Quebec budget calls for subsidies for new fully electric car purchases to be cut down $8,000 to $7,000, and from $4,000 to $3,500 for used fully electric cars.
Atlantic
-
Leader of far-right group, woman charged in anti-mask protests outside N.S. top doctor's home
Two people -- including a man who has been identified as the leader of an extremist group -- have been charged after anti-mask protesters gathered outside the home of Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health three nights this week.
-
A perfect match: A life-saving organ donation from wife to husband
Mary-Jane Wells wears an emerald ring on one hand now, a present from her husband, Pat, after she gave him a gift he will never forget. That’s because just last week, Mary-Jane donated one of her kidneys to Pat in a life-saving surgery.
-
Kalin's Call: Another icy mix expected for the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday
A similar weather system to the one this past weekend will move into the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Problems with Winnipeg police headquarters building still emerging, union says
Deficiencies continue to emerge in the downtown Winnipeg police headquarters building.
-
Trudeau meets with NATO leaders on next steps for Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with his fellow NATO leaders at a special summit aimed at finding a path toward ending the fighting in Ukraine.
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspect in serious sexual assault of 12-year-old girl
Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in a downtown Winnipeg stairwell involving a 12-year-old girl.
Calgary
-
Calgary dentists cautiously optimistic about federal dental plan, some social services supportive
After the federal government announced an expansion of dental coverage for middle and low- income Canadians in an agreement with the NDP Tuesday, some families and social support services are embracing it, while some dentists have lingering questions about the program rollout.
-
Wastewater suggests COVID count climbing in Calgary as hospitalizations drop
Omnicron is no longer the dominant strain in the province as hospitalizations drop in the latest update of COVID-19 numbers in Alberta
-
Man accused in fatal stabbing of Calgary chef insists he doesn't know if he did it
One of two men accused in the killing of a popular Calgary chef continued to tell a trial Wednesday that he has no memory of stabbing the victim.
Edmonton
-
Jean accuses Kenney camp of cheating, breaking the law in leadership vote
The battle for the leadership of the United Conservative Party, and the premier's chair in Alberta, reached a boiling point Wednesday, with MLA-elect Brian Jean accusing Jason Kenney's supporters of cheating and breaking the law.
-
'Vote out Kenney tomorrow': NDP wants UCP MLAs to help them trigger early election
Alberta's opposition NDP sent a message Wednesday to government MLAs who may be unhappy with the state of the United Conservative Party: vote with us.
-
NEW
NEW | 'Vicious, random, and unprovoked': 9-year sentence for attack on mother outside Edmonton daycare
Judge Sharpe noted the 'vicious, random, and unprovoked' nature of the attack and how the CCTV video showed Rabbit strangling her for nearly 4 1/2 minutes.
Vancouver
-
Some B.C. parents could pay hundreds of dollars more for child care starting April 1
Kelowna child-care operator Amanda Worms says she has been calling parents at her daycare centres all week, telling them they will have to pay $350 more in monthly fees starting April 1.
-
'BC Effect' tourism campaign targets international visitors as industry hopes 2022 marks beginning of recovery
B.C.'s tourism sector is hopeful 2022 will be the year the industry's recovery from the pandemic's impact begins in earnest following eased travel restrictions, and is launching a strategic multi-million-dollar marketing campaign aimed at enticing critical international visitors back to the province.
-
As COVID-19 spreads, few 'outbreaks' declared in B.C. care homes
After a change in how outbreaks are defined and declared in British Columbia, no care homes in Vancouver Coastal Health have met the new threshold for nearly two months despite dozens of cases at a single facility, CTV News has learned.