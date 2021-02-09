LONDON, ONT. -- Few details have been released, but Perth OPP say they are investigating an incident in Mitchell, Ont.

Police say it began around 9 a.m. Tuesday on Wellington Street.

Wellington Street is shut down between Rowland Street and Waterloo Street for the investigation.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

Police say there is no threat to public safety and more information will be released when it becomes available.