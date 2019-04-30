

CTV London





OPP have closed roads in Zorra Township following a fatal crash involving a train and a vehicle.

Police say it happened at the rail crossing on 31st line in Zorra Township, just north of Dundas Street (Highway 2) near Ingersoll.

Roads 68-74 are closed to traffic and will be for an extended period of time while OPP conduct their investigation.

CP police are also assisting.