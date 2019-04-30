Featured
OPP investigating fatal train-vehicle collision near Ingersoll
OPP
CTV London
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 1:16PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 30, 2019 1:19PM EDT
OPP have closed roads in Zorra Township following a fatal crash involving a train and a vehicle.
Police say it happened at the rail crossing on 31st line in Zorra Township, just north of Dundas Street (Highway 2) near Ingersoll.
Roads 68-74 are closed to traffic and will be for an extended period of time while OPP conduct their investigation.
CP police are also assisting.