OPP investigating fatal pedestrian crash in Ingersoll
Published Friday, July 31, 2020 2:59PM EDT
Oxford County OPP block the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision in Ingersoll, Ont. on Friday, July 31, 2020. (Taylor Choma / CTV News)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Provincial police are investigating after a fatal crash in downtown Ingersoll, Ont. on Friday afternoon.
Officers responded to Thames and Charles streets for a collision involving a pedestrian around 2 p.m..
No further details have been released on how the collision occurred or whether there were other injuries.
