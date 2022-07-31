OPP investigating fatal crash near Goderich, Ont.
OPP officers are on scene and investigating after a fatal vehicle collision claimed the life of one person late Saturday night near Goderich.
According to a press release issued by Huron County OPP, at 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, police, EMS and fire crews responded to the scene of a single vehicle crash located on Golf Course Road west of Lucknow Line (Huron County 1) in the area of Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh, Ont.
Police say that upon arrival, first responders located a severely damaged compact vehicle with five people inside.
The occupants of the vehicle were transported to hospital, where one person later succumbed to their injuries.
The other four occupants sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Members of the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team are now on scene and assisting with the investigation.
Golf Course Road is currently closed between Lucknow Line and Council Line, and police urge motorists to find an alternative route in order to avoid delays.
The name of the deceased is being withheld pending a next-of-kin notification.
