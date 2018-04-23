Featured
OPP investigating fatal crash near Exeter
CTV London
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 12:47PM EDT
Huron OPP are investigating a fatal crash over the weekend near Exeter.
It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Thames Road East and Morrison Line.
OPP say the driver of a Kia Rondo stopped at the intersection but failed to yield for an oncoming minivan.
Two people from the van were sent to hospital and released with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Kia, Lambert Branderhorst, 86, from Exeter, died from his injuries.
The investigation continues.