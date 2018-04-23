

CTV London





Huron OPP are investigating a fatal crash over the weekend near Exeter.

It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Thames Road East and Morrison Line.

OPP say the driver of a Kia Rondo stopped at the intersection but failed to yield for an oncoming minivan.

Two people from the van were sent to hospital and released with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Kia, Lambert Branderhorst, 86, from Exeter, died from his injuries.

The investigation continues.