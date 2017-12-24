

CTV London





A 23-year-old man is dead following a crash near Exeter.

Huron County OPP say it happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on Elimville Line between Kirkton and Crediton Roads.

Police say an SUV was traveling northbound on Elimville Line when it left the roadway and came to rest in an open field.

The driver, the lone passenger in the vehicle, was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

He has been identified as Tyler Glenn, 23, from South Huron.

Any witnesses are asked to call the OPP at (519) 524-8314 or 1-888-310-1122.