OPP investigating fatal crash in Oxford County

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following a fatal crash in Oxford County.

The intersection of Oxford Road 33 and Highway 59 northwest of Woodstock remains closed closed following the crash that happened around 7:30 a.m.

Polie say traffic is being rerouted at Oxford Rd 17 and Braemar Sideroad.

A caller to CTV News reports the crash involved a school bus.

Police have not confirmed that information.

The SIU is an arm's-length civilian agency that examines police-involved shootings, and serious injuries, as well as deaths and allegations of sexual assault involving police.

This is a developing story.