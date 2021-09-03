OPP investigating fatal crash in Norfolk County

London, Ont. -

One person is dead following a crash in Norfolk County Thursday night.

The two vehicle collision happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Cockshutt Road at Concession 3 of Townsend, north of Waterford, Ont.

“As a result of that collision, I’m sad to say that one of the operators of a motor vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene,” acting OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said in a Twitter video.

Victoria Hellyer, 60, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other driver involved suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate.