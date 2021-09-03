OPP investigating fatal crash in Norfolk County
One person is dead following a crash in Norfolk County Thursday night.
The two vehicle collision happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Cockshutt Road at Concession 3 of Townsend, north of Waterford, Ont.
“As a result of that collision, I’m sad to say that one of the operators of a motor vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene,” acting OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said in a Twitter video.
Victoria Hellyer, 60, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The other driver involved suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police continue to investigate.
Fatal collision closes Cockshutt Rd at Concession 3 of Townsend. Roadway closed between Norfolk County Rd 19 East and Concession 2 of Townsend. #OPP continuing to investigate. @NorfolkCoFire @NorfolkCountyCA @NorfolkEMS #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/ifMCnEwp4g— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 3, 2021
BREAKING | Ontario logs more than 800 new COVID-19 cases for second straight day
O'Toole a 'political freight train' as Conservatives take clear lead: Nanos
The Conservatives have opened a five-point lead and leader Erin O'Toole has surpassed Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in popularity among voters, giving the Conservatives clear momentum going into the holiday weekend, according to nightly tracking conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News and the Globe and Mail.
Doctors frustrated with 'selfishness' of unvaccinated people, protesters
Some doctors and nurses are frustrated with large groups of anti-vaccination protesters outside hospitals in cities across the country and say limited health-care resources are being used to save the lives of those who decided not to protect themselves against COVID-19.
Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata dies from injuries sustained in Montreal fight
Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata succumbed to her injuries following a boxing match on Saturday left her hospitalized.
Three-quarters of Canadians don't see the election as necessary: Nanos
Three-quarters of Canadians don’t see the current federal election as necessary, according to new polling from Nanos Research.
UPDATED | Amber Alert for abducted 3-year-old extended to Quebec and northwestern New Brunswick
Jake Côté, 3, was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with a black long-sleeve sweater overtop in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Que. region.
French debate faceoff: O'Toole makes debut, Trudeau looks to make up ground
The two front-runners of the federal election campaign thus far faced their own set of pressures with Thursday's first French-language debate as they tried to win votes in Quebec.
Fate of $6-billion Quebec child-care deal questioned during French-language debate
The question of what would happen to $6 billion in child-care funding promised to Quebec if the Liberal government loses power sparked a lively exchange during the first televised leaders' debate on Thursday.
New Zealand police kill 'terrorist' after he stabs 6 people
New Zealand authorities were so worried about an extremist inspired by the Islamic State group they were following him around-the-clock and were able to shoot and kill him within 60 seconds of him unleashing a frenzied knife attack that wounded six people Friday at an Auckland supermarket.
Three doses of COVID-19 vaccine are likely needed for full protection, Fauci says
With the latest COVID-19 surge upending American life yet again, an official rollout of booster doses could begin within weeks pending FDA authorization. And it's likely that three doses of the vaccine are needed for full protection, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
Victim suffers serious injuries in Waterloo stabbing: WRPS
Regional police say a person was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Waterloo on Friday morning.
Housing sales drop slightly in August, but demand remains high: KWAR
Home sales in August dropped slightly last month in Kitchener-Waterloo, but demand remained high in the area.
BREAKING | Unvaccinated hospital staff to face unpaid leave and/or termination
All employees, staff, students and volunteers who work at any of the five Erie St. Clair Hospitals (Windsor Regional Hospital, Hôtel Dieu Grace Healthcare, Bluewater Health, Chatham Kent Health Alliance and Erie Shores HealthCare) are expected to be fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine.
87 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths Friday
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 87 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.
Health unit warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at Barrie restaurant
The health unit is trying to track down individuals who were at a Barrie restaurant last month after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Unvaccinated in Simcoe Muskoka: Here's what you need to know
The Ontario government announced a new COVID-19 vaccine certificate that will come into play on Sept. 22, limiting what businesses unvaccinated residents can access.
Sudbury man charged after crime spree
A 28-year-old Sudbury man at the centre of Thursday's large-scale police search is facing a list of charges connected to two robberies and a series of car crashes, police said.
Falconbridge Road reopened in Garson following serious crash involving e-bike
Sudbury police are investigating a crash in the Garson area that has sent a man to hospital with serious injuries Friday morning.
Public Health Ontario reports 49 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa
Public Health Ontario is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, as officials log more 800 new COVID-19 cases provincewide for the second straight day.
-
Ottawa councillor denies sending inappropriate messages on Twitter
Ottawa councillor denies sending any inappropriate messages after several women allege they received sexually suggestive tweets from his account.
Toronto area housing prices continue to climb as supply hits decade low, real estate board finds
The Toronto Regional Real Estate board says August home sales slowed from the frenzied pace seen earlier in the year, but market conditions have tightened as supply plummeted by 43 per cent and prices rose yet again.
Quebec reports 750 new COVID-19 cases, highest increase since mid-May
Quebec reported 750 more COVID-19 cases on Friday with two deaths and nine more hospitalizations. The province saw a huge spike in Delta variants with 589 new cases detected.
Saint John woman looking for new place after landlord more than doubles rent, stops including utilities
Rebecca Train has been in her apartment for the past five years, but now the single mom is searching for a new place to live after receiving notice that her rent would be increasing by nearly a thousand dollars a month.
Two men arrested after 552 kg of suspected cocaine seized from a burning sailboat off coast of N.S.
Mounties say they have arrested two men – one of whom was wanted by police – after seizing 552 kilograms of suspected cocaine from a burning sailboat off the coast of Nova Scotia.
Vaccine passports come into effect in Manitoba ahead of more public health measures
Vaccine passports come into effect in Manitoba today as the province strengthens its public health measures to fend off a fourth wave.
Woman killed following ATV rollover: RCMP
A 33-year-old woman from the Sagkeeng First Nation has died following an ATV rollover on Wednesday.
Kenney, Shandro, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update at 11:30 a.m.
It's the first COVID-19 update in weeks as the fourth wave grows in Alberta.
Stabbing in McKenzie Towne sends 1 to hospital
Police blocked off a section of a southeast Calgary neighbourhood early Friday morning after a man was stabbed.
Tiger at Calgary Zoo has painful encounter with wild porcupine
A porcupine found itself on the wrong side of the fences of the Calgary Zoo's tiger habitat but it was one of the large cats left licking its wounds following the encounter.
Alberta officials fail to give public update following COVID-19 cabinet committee meeting
Alberta's COVID-19 cabinet committee met on Thursday as the province added more than 1,300 new cases and hospitalizations nearly reached 500.
Hospitalizations near 500 as Alberta reports 5 more deaths, 1,339 new cases
Hospitalizations have risen to a level not seen since late May.
DEVELOPING | Northbound Trans-Canada lanes closed for Saanich police investigation
The northbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway through Saanich, B.C., are closed for several blocks Friday morning.
Vancouver Island adds 66 new COVID-19 cases
The new cases were among 801 cases found across British Columbia over the past 24 hours, according to a statement Thursday from the B.C. health ministry.
Man pleads guilty to secretly recording women at Saanich grocery store, posting images on porn site
The former assistant manager of a grocery store in Saanich, B.C., has pleaded guilty to unlawfully filming nine young women in the washroom and posting the images on a Russian porn website.