    • OPP investigating fatal crash in Central Elgin

    An OPP graphic depicts a police cruiser with its lights on, and the words "OPP" and "Traffic Advisory." (Source: OPP West Region/Twitter) An OPP graphic depicts a police cruiser with its lights on, and the words "OPP" and "Traffic Advisory." (Source: OPP West Region/Twitter)

    OPP are investigating a fatal collision in Central Elgin.

    Crews were called to the scene on Highway 3 just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

    There is no word on how many vehicles were involved.

    Highway 3 is expected to be closed for several hours between Wellington Road and Centennial Avenue, as well as the First Avenue on ramp.

    Updates will be provided when they become available.

