OPP investigating copper theft in Zorra

Police in Oxford County are looking for a suspect after the theft of some copper.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP were sent to a theft in progress call at a business on Road 64 in the Township of Zorra.

The suspect was described as a man in his mid-30s, medium to large build, wearing dark clothing and a dark coloured sling-type bag.

Although the images from the video surveillance do not show the suspect's face, police are hoping someone may still recognize them.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or *677 via cell phone.

OPP are looking to identify the person in this security camera image as part of an investigation into the theft of copper. March 26, 2024. (Source: OPP)