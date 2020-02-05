LONDON, ONT -- It may not have been the best night for one person involved in a single vehicle collision near Caledonia.

Provincial police were investigating the crash that occurred on Highway 6 late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning after two people in the car were sent to hospital with injuries.

During their investigation officers discovered that the passenger involved was wanted on outstanding warrants for violation of their bail conditions.

Police were then able to arrest the 37-year-old from Norfolk County and keep them in custody pending a bail hearing Wednesday.