OPP investigating ATV crash

Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after an ATV crash in Southwold.

Just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, OPP, fire and EMS were sent to John Wise Line south of Blind Line.

According to police, a 36-year-old of Southwold, a 58-year-old of Brantford and 51-year-old of Rosslyn were all transported by EMS to a trauma centre with serious injuries

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.