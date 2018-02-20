Featured
OPP investigating armed robbery
CTV London
Published Tuesday, February 20, 2018 1:43PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 20, 2018 1:49PM EST
Middlesex OPP are investigating an armed robbery on the Oneida of the Thames First Nation.
Police say around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a male entered a business and threatened the clerk with a weapon and took off with some cash.
Officers tried to track down the suspect with the K9 unit but were not successful.
Call police if you have any information.