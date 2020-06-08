LONDON, ONT. -- Elgin County OPP are looking for a group of suspects wanted in connection to an assault that took place over the weekend.

Police say early Saturday evening, two women in their 20s were walking along the boardwalk at Port Burwell Provincial Park when they asked a group of up to eight males and a female to pick up their trash.

One of the males confronted them and an altercation ensued with several members of the group attacking the pair.

The two women sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elgin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.