OPP investigating after two people dead following boating accident in Northern Bruce Peninsula
Published Sunday, June 6, 2021 9:36AM EDT
An image of an Ontario Provincial Police Marine Unit vessel (image courtesy: OPP)
LONDON, ONT. -- Two people are dead following a boating accident in Northern Bruce Peninsula.
OPP were notified of a vessel in distress near Donald Road around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
Two people were located deceased at the scene.
Police aren't releasing their identities until next-of-kin are notified.
The investigation continues and police will release more information when it becomes available.