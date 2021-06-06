LONDON, ONT. -- South Bruce OPP are investigating after a rail trail trestle bridge was damaged by fire Saturday near Paisley, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to the bridge east of the Brant-Greenock Town Line in Greenock Township around 5:19 p.m. and found the bridge engulfed by flames.

Cement blocks have been erected to block access to the bridge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.