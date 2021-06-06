Advertisement
OPP investigating after trestle bridge damaged by fire near Paisley, Ont.
Published Sunday, June 6, 2021 12:26PM EDT
OPP File image.
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- South Bruce OPP are investigating after a rail trail trestle bridge was damaged by fire Saturday near Paisley, Ont.
Emergency crews were called to the bridge east of the Brant-Greenock Town Line in Greenock Township around 5:19 p.m. and found the bridge engulfed by flames.
Cement blocks have been erected to block access to the bridge.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.