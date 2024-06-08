OPP investigating after Pride flag stolen in Bruce County

South Bruce OPP are investigating after a Pride flag was allegedly stolen from a high school in Mildmay.

Near midnight on Wednesday, police say someone entered the Sacred Heart School property located at 18 Peter St. S., and stole the Pride flag that was raised and attached to a flagpole.

Police are reviewing video surveillance and are continuing to investigate.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in reviewing home video footage at that date and time.

The OPP want to remind the public that if they see anything suspicious to please contact police immediately.