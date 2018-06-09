Featured
OPP investigating after pedestrian killed by VIA train in Ingersoll
A Via Rail employee climbs aboard a locomotive at the train station in Ottawa on December 3, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
CTV London
Published Saturday, June 9, 2018 11:03AM EDT
Oxford OPP are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.
It happened Friday night around 7:41 on the tracks at McKeand street in Ingersoll.
The westbound train struck a person and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin are notified.