MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- An investigation is underway after a homeowner in Houghton, Ont. reported a suspicious person taking photos of the home and children playing outside.

OPP were contacted shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday by a homeowner on Fairground Road.

Investigators say the homeowner saw a male ride past on a motorcycle several times and then stop in front of the residence and take photos of the home, the 911 number, garage and children playing.

The male is described as wearing all black clothing riding a black motorcycle with saddlebags.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 .

