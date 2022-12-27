OPP investigating after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wounds

Grey Bruce OPP and Owen Sound police are investigating after a man showed up local hospital with “apparent gunshots wounds” last week, OPP said.

According to a press release from Grey Bruce OPP, at approximately 2:55 p.m. on Dec. 22, officers were contacted by members of the Owen Sound Police Service Criminal Investigation Branch regarding an individual who had attended a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim’s injuries were non-life threatening in nature.

Members of the OPP Major Crime Unit continue to investigate and believe the incident was isolated in nature.

Police said more updates will be provided to the public as they become available.