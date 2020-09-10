LONDON, ONT -- The Huron OPP crime unit is helping with the investigation of a missing Goderich man.

The investigation began the end of August and now police are seeking help from the public.

They say Perry Bakker was reported missing by his partner at that time and officers have learned that he has not been in contact with his family, friends or associates for a few weeks.

Bakker is a white male, 34 years old and stands about 6-feet tall. He has a thin build and short blond hair.

OPP say he was last seen in London on William Street on Aug. 11, 2020. At that time, he was wearing a black muscle shirt and black camo pattern shorts.

Police are concerned for his well-being and safety.

If anyone has information they are asked to Huron County OPP by at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-482-1677. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.