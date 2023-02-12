OPP investigate suspicious death in Norfolk County

The OPP Criminal Investigations branch is investigating a suspicious death in Norfolk County, Sunday.

Forensics was seen at the home on 224 Mechanic Street in Waterford, about 15 minutes north of Simcoe.

One neighbor said they were first alerted to the situation when ambulances arrived around 8:00am, Sunday.

Police crews were on scene most of the day, later identifying the situation as a suspicious death around 3:30pm.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.