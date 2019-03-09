

CTV London





Norfolk OPP say human feces were smeared on a building stairwell and they have launched an investigation.

OPP received a trespass complaint from a resident around 2:30 p.m. Thursday about the incident.

Police say the feces were rubbed along the stairwell between Tuesday and Thursday. They have not indicated where the building is located.

They hope someone has information that could help with the investigation.

They are asking the public to call 1-888-310-1122.