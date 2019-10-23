Featured
OPP investigate serious crash near Blyth
Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019 10:00AM EDT
A crash near Blyth has sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The two vehicle crash occurred on Blyth Road around 8:40 a.m.
One driver has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have closed Blyth Road between London Road and Elevator line while they investigate.
Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.