A crash near Blyth has sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two vehicle crash occurred on Blyth Road around 8:40 a.m.

One driver has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have closed Blyth Road between London Road and Elevator line while they investigate.

Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.