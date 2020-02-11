LONDON, ONT -- A collision between two snowmobilers Monday night has left one person dead and the other injured.

Just before 9 p.m. Provincial police were called to a trail southeast of Ethel which is located near Listowel in Huron County.

Two snowmobiles had collided on the trail between Krauter Line and Henfryn Line.

Both operators were taken to hospital where one died as a result of their injuries.

The other operator sustained minor injuries.

Police are not releasing the name of the deceased until next of kin have been notified.

This is the third incident on snowmobile trails to be reported in under 24 hours in southwestern Ontario.

On Sunday a minivan struck a 10-year-old operating a snowmobile in Tecumseh.

The young boy suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile early Monday morning OPP investigated after a snowmobiler was reported missing in Elgin County.

Police located the body of Brad Jackson, 52, sometime in the morning on Bush Line near Oneida Road.