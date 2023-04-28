OPP investigate North Perth break-in

OPP is investigating a break and enter in North Perth where an alleged thief made away with $1,500 of tools.

Police say some time between 11p.m. on Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday, an unknown suspect broke into a business on Main Street.

Police say the suspect stole several Mikwaukee tools valued at around $1,500.

Police continue to investigate and are asking the public to report any suspicious activity immediately. Officers are reminding residents to lock doors to vehicles, houses, garages and sheds.

“Do not leave keys with vehicles, including ATVs. Consider installing security features, such as increased lighting, cameras, or alarms,” a news release said.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents should immediately contact Perth County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.hpcrimestoppers.com