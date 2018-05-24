

During the long weekend and Canada Road Safety Week, OPP reported four deaths, including one drowning, and laid more than 10,000 speeding charges.

One death occurred on a road in the OPP's West Region that remains under investigation and officers responded to an off-road vehicle incident that claimed two lives in the northeast region, and a drowning death in central region

In Middlesex, OPP laid 69 speeding charges as well as five impaired related charges, five distracted driving charges and two stunt drivers had their licences suspended for traveling at speeds up to 62 kilometers per in a 100 zone.

Across the province, OPP also laid 726 seat belt charges (up nearly 12 per cent from 2017), 424 distracted driving charges (a 12 per cent), 124 impaired by alcohol or drug charges and various other traffic-related charges.