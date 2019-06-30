

CTV London





The Ontario Provincial Police Oxford County Detachment is currently investigating a fatal collision between a motor vehicle and a train that occurred on George Street in Innerkip, Oxford County.

OPP, Innerkip Fire Services and Oxford County paramedics responded to call at 2:57 pm on Sunday, June 30.

At this point, the OPP reports a train that was travelling west bound on the rail line struck a motor vehicle that was travelling on George Street.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male passenger of the motor vehicle suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

OPP are currently on scene investigating along with the OPP Traffic Collision Investigators.

George Street and Main Street are closed at this time.