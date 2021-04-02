LONDON, ONT -- Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a death at an address on Gentleman Drive in Southwest Middlesex on Thursday.

OPP along with EMS, Southwest Middlesex Fire department, Oneida Nation Paramedic services and Air Orgne responded to the death at 2:23 p.m.

The cause of the death is part of the ongoing investigation.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted tomorrow.

There is no threat to public safety.