No one was injured when a convenience store was robbed Sunday evening in Drumbo.

According to police two men entered the store, one of which was carrying a weapon, and they made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and tobacco products.

Police have not said what kind of weapon the one suspect had.

Officers were called in and conducted a search of the area but so far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.