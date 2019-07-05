

CTV London





The Ontario Provincial Police, Haldimand County Detachment in investigating a fatal motor collision that took place at 6:21am, Friday July 5.

OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services, and Haldimand County paramedics were called to Haldimand Road 20 in Fisherville, east of Haldimand Road 12 after a citizen saw a vehicle in a field which appeared to had been in a collision.

A male who was located by emergency crews a short distance away was pronounced dead on the scene.

At this point, OPP determined that a vehicle was travelling west bound on Haldimand Road 20 when the found vehicle left the roadway and collided into a ditch on the south side.

The river was ejected from the vehicle.

Haldimand Road 20 is currently closed between Haldimand Road 12 and Concession 7 Road as emergency crews are on scene.