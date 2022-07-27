OPP identify victim of fatal cycling crash

OPP identify victim of fatal cycling crash

Police have closed Southgate Sideroad 49 is closed between Southgate Township Road 8 and Southgate Road 10 on July 26, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Police have closed Southgate Sideroad 49 is closed between Southgate Township Road 8 and Southgate Road 10 on July 26, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

In fighting gun crime, Canada has an American problem

Exclusive data obtained by Reuters for Ontario, Canada's most populous province, shows that when handguns involved in crimes were traced in 2021, they were overwhelmingly -- 85 per cent of the time -- found to have come from the United States.

Seized firearms are displayed during an RCMP and Crime Stoppers news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver