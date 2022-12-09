OPP identify victim of fatal collision in Lucan Biddulph

Middlesex County OPP have identified a 78-year-old man who died after a collision in Lucan Biddulph.

On Thursday at 2:07 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to Elginfield Road, east of Denfield Road, Lucan Biddulph, for the report of a serious collision involving a pickup truck and SUV.

One individual travelling in the SUV was transported to local hospital and pronounced deceased.

He has been identified as 78-year-old, Jozef 'Jeff' Roestenberg Sr., of Ilderton.

Two individuals in the pick-up truck were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information that may be helpful, call the Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.