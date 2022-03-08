OPP identify victim in fatal Tillsonburg, Ont. crash

One person is dead following a collision on Lisgar Avenue in Tillsonburg, Ont. Tuesday night.

Provincial police say the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. A passenger was ejected from a moving vehicle and was then struck and killed.

On Wednesday, OPP said Wyatt Chambers, 26, of Tillsonburg was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to police, the driver left the scene but later returned and is now in custody. Police say charges are pending.

OPP reported earlier Tuesday evening that a pedestrian was involved in the collision.

UPDATE WITH CORRECTION: Collision occurred just before 8pm involving a passenger being ejected from a moving vehicle and subsequently struck. Driver left the scene but returned and is in custody. The road is re-opened^pc — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 9, 2022

Lisgar Avenue was closed in both directions between Fifth Street and Van Norman Drive for the investigation but has since reopened.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.