OPP have now released the name of a man who died in a boating incident in South Bruce Peninsula Friday.

The body of Tyson Denning, 26, of East Garafraxa Township was found early Saturday morning, following an extensive search that included the Coast Guard.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, OPP were called after reports of people in distress in the water. Civilians already on scene heard cries for help coming from the water in Colpoys Bay.

Two civilian boats were able to locate three men in the water, two of which needed to be taken to hospital. Police say they were treated for cold-water exposure.

Police say a five-metre (16-foot) boat sunk.

After investigating the incident further a 39-year-old man from Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation has been charged with impaired operation of a vessel causing death.